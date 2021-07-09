Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 112,072 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PB. Raymond James increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

PB stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

