ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 3.2%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 1,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,014,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.
SOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti began coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.
The company has a market capitalization of $571.24 million, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43.
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
