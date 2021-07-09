ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 3.2%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 1,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,014,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

SOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti began coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $571.24 million, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 90,628.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 324,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ReneSola by 302.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,563 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

