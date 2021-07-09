Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sells $312,712.40 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $312,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52.

Replimune Group stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

