Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $34.64, but opened at $33.85. Replimune Group shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 10,368 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 898,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,521,330.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,719. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

