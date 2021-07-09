Request (REQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $522,055.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Request has a market capitalization of $50.76 million and approximately $522,055.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.33 or 0.00858426 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

