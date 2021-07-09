Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.91.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,726 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after acquiring an additional 815,990 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

