Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $8.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million.

EGLE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of EGLE opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.76. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,958,967 shares of company stock worth $87,962,444. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.