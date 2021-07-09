Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REPX. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:REPX opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,058,709.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903 over the last 90 days. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

