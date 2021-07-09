Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Secom Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Secom in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Secom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Secom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

OTCMKTS SOMLY opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71. Secom has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

