Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 201.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $629,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

