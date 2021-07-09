Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REZI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after buying an additional 3,777,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after buying an additional 1,978,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after buying an additional 1,610,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

