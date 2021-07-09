ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $67,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $174,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after buying an additional 351,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,046 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,937. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $250.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

