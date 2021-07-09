Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Retail Properties of America reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 185,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -573.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.