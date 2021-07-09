Reviewing Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.4% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 7.10 -$8.76 million $1.02 20.62 Ryman Hospitality Properties $524.47 million 7.82 -$417.39 million ($2.71) -27.50

Acadia Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acadia Realty Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 2 3 0 2.33

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.41%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus target price of $59.67, suggesting a potential downside of 19.94%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 1.80% 0.22% 0.11% Ryman Hospitality Properties -160.81% -186.81% -13.27%

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company's Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. * The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

