Reviewing Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Nihon Kohden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indra Sistemas -1.56% -6.81% -1.09% Nihon Kohden 7.22% 12.14% 9.05%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Indra Sistemas and Nihon Kohden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indra Sistemas 1 2 0 0 1.67 Nihon Kohden 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Nihon Kohden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indra Sistemas $3.48 billion 0.47 -$74.42 million N/A N/A Nihon Kohden $1.70 billion 1.48 $90.66 million N/A N/A

Nihon Kohden has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Indra Sistemas.

Risk & Volatility

Indra Sistemas has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nihon Kohden shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats Indra Sistemas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities. It also researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center; manages, executes, commercializes, and sells system engineering services for the defense industry; and provides engineering and maintenance services for air defense systems and other related systems, as well as architectural and engineering technical services. In addition, it offers systems to aid navigation and landing, and air traffic control systems; outsources business processes; delivers document management services and mortgage management; realizes measures for the settlement and registration; and manages digitalization and data capture. Further, it provides business consulting, technology and solutions consulting, administration, management, support, advisory, telecommunications, mobile telephony, credit card processing, and energy transport and distribution network manufacture services; engineering and consultancy services for environment, transport, construction, water, and industry areas; and digital agency, web communication and marketing, securities, computer programing, aerodrome air traffic, radio communication security, port infrastructure, airline training and coaching, and project services. Additionally, it researches and develops autonomous air systems and solutions in unmanned systems; and develops and produces aircraft, tactical communication systems, and toll and traffic control and management systems. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services. In addition, it provides treatment equipment, which include defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AED), pacemakers, ventilators, anesthesia machines, cochlear implants, and related consumables and services, such as AED pads and batteries. Further, the company offers other medical equipment, including hematology analyzers, clinical chemistry analyzers, ultrasound diagnostic equipment, and equipment for research and others, as well as consumables, including test reagents, and installation and maintenance services. Nihon Kohden Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.