Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 82,583 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $5,535,538.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $6,055,037.40.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $4,258,100.80.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02.

RVLV stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 197,797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

