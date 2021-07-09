Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue raised Rexel to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Rexel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Rexel stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03. Rexel has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.5465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

