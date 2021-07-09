RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,252 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.4% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

