Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Shares Gap Down to $17.80

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $17.43. Rice Acquisition shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

