Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Truist

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

REPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($6.43). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $85,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903 over the last three months. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

