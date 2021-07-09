Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,128.46 ($80.07).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,936 ($77.55) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market cap of £96.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

