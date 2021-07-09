RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.86

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$22.86 and last traded at C$22.85, with a volume of 115816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.56. The company has a market cap of C$7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 2,280 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$682,929.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

