RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

RFM opened at $24.22 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $70,776.00. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

