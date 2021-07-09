RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
RFM opened at $24.22 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $70,776.00. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.
