ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale lowered ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:RKWBF remained flat at $$492.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.82. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52-week low of $285.00 and a 52-week high of $501.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.