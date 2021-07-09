Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.78.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $475.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $452.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $483.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.