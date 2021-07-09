Roth Capital Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $480.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $430.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.67.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE:GNRC opened at $426.60 on Wednesday. Generac has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $440.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Generac by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Generac by 1.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 90,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Generac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.