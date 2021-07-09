Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,500 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,850 ($102.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

