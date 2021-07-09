Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,500 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,850 ($102.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

