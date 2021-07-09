Royal Bank of Canada Boosts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$5.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.75.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE HOT.UN opened at C$4.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.41. The company has a market cap of C$352.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$4.74.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.