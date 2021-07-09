Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€121.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.61 ($121.90).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA:ZAL opened at €101.15 ($119.00) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €92.65. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.