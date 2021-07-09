Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDSB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,917.45 ($25.05).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,424.80 ($18.62) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,362.95. The company has a market cap of £111.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

