Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 17,100 Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 627.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 82,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 363.37% and a negative net margin of 635.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

