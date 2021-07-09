Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,074 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RWT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

