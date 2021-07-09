Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,573 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $43.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87. Chemung Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,105 shares of company stock worth $495,127 in the last three months. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

