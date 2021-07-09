Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 484,993 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83. Great Panther Mining Limited has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 15.25%. Research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GPL. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.60.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

