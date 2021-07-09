Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.63.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

