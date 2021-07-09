Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

