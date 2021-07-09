Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Compass Point lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 310,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

