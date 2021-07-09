SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. SAP reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

SAP stock opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in SAP by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SAP by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

