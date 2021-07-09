Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target decreased by analysts at Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saputo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.38.

SAP stock traded down C$0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.97. The company had a trading volume of 129,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,706. The stock has a market cap of C$15.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$31.48 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

