Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Holdings Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 201,513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.26% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $15,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.05.

SRPT stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The business had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

