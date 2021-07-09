Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

SBSNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SBSNF stock remained flat at $$50.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.93. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

