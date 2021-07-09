Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

SHNWF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

SHNWF opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.54.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

