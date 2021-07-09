Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.73% of Science Applications International worth $35,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $555,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 77,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 10.4% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.05. 1,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.15. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

