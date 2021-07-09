Scotiabank Boosts West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$412.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$412.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WFG. CIBC boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities reissued an action list buy rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:WFG opened at C$93.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.60. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$77.32 and a 1 year high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 10.3199985 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

