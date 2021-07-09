Scotiabank Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$43.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.09.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$42.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.35. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$25.80 and a one year high of C$43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

