Sculptor Capital LP Makes New Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 293,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $192,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $489,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COOL opened at $9.72 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

