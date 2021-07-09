Sculptor Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $394,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $723,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $756,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $493,000.

Shares of VELOU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

