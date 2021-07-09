Sculptor Capital LP Reduces Stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,687 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,956,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERES opened at $9.80 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

