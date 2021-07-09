Sculptor Capital LP Takes $387,000 Position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAHC. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

