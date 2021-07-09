Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 4.11% of CF Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,890,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

